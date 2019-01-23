Restaurant holding 'funeral' for New Orleans Saints following 'grossly negligent homicide by the NFL'

May they rest in peace.

A Memphis restaurant known for serving up Louisiana-inspired cuisine has announced it will be holding a “funeral” for the New Orleans Saints following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kelly English, The Second Line’s chef and owner, shared the news on Tuesday via Facebook, saying the event will be held in the wake of the NFL’s “grossly negligent homicide” of the Saints.

“This Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m., we will host a funeral for the saints, victims of a grossly negligent homicide by the NFL and their officials,” English wrote. “We will gather on the covered patio at [The Second Line]. There will be drink specials and we will have a referee on hand that we will all have an opportunity to read impact statements to so they can understand how their actions have negatively affected us.”

English, who was raised in Louisiana per his online bio, also hashtagged the post with #YesImSerious.

The restaurant’s announcement came just two days after the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl following a controversial non-call during Sunday afternoon’s playoff.

The Second Line isn’t the only eatery angry about the Saints’ loss, either. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen took the referees to task in a tweet on Monday, which showcased their new “referee chicken” along with a blurry image of a Popeye’s meal.

