©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Popeyes defends New Orleans Saints with tweet trolling NFL referees over controversial no-call

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The tweet called out the controversial call during Sunday's Saints game. (Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen)

The NFC Championship game may be over, but Popeyes has far from forgotten.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is taking the referees to task over a controversial no-call during Sunday afternoon’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams that may have cost the New Orleans Saints a Super Bowl appearance.

In a tweet shared by the fast food chain, a box of Popeyes chicken, biscuits and fries is out of focus. Along with the blurry image is the hashtag #refereechicken – poking fun at what the referee’s vision must have been like during the game.

The Louisiana-style roast was served up on Twitter, where it has been praised by Saints – and Popeyes – fans all over.

But the Louisiana-based fast food chain is not the only establishment upset over the controversial call. An eye doctor in the Pelican State offered free exams for NFL referees after the crushing 26-23 loss.

