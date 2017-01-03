Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake with Spiced Buttercream

This holiday desert combines two of our favorite fall flavors - pumpkin and ginger.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 Cup canned pumpkin

3 Tablespoon maple syrup

3/4 Cup sugar

1/3 Cup canola oil

1/4 Cup blackstrap molasses

1 Egg

1 2/3 Cup flour

1 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda

3 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 Teaspoon ground cloves

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon baking powder

1/2 Cup butter, softened

1 3/4 Cup confectioner's sugar

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 3-4 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (use to taste)

1 Tablespoon milk (or more until icing is thinned to your preference)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Grease a loaf pan with cooking spray, or line with parchment paper.

Combine the pumpkin, syrup, sugar, canola oil, molasses, and egg. Mix well.

In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking soda, spices, salt, and baking powder.

Add the wet mixture to the flour mix and stir until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Should be springy to touch.

Allow to almost fully cool before removing from pan.

Completely cool before frosting.

Cream together the butter and 1/2 of the confectioners sugar until smooth.

Add in the vanilla and pumpkin pie spice, mix.

Add in the second half of the sugar and the tbsp of milk, mix.

Add more milk (very small amounts at a time) until it reaches a consistency that you want.

Ice and enjoy!