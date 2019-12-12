McDonald's scammed? UK man with 'fake' coffee loyalty stickers arrested after alleged drunk driving

British authorities found several fake McDonald's coffee loyalty stickers in the car of a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The unidentified man was stopped on Sunday by the West Yorkshire police Steerside Enforcement Team, which deals with anti-social and criminal use of the roads in Bradford, the department said.

During the stop, authorities found multiple sheets of counterfeit stickers in the man's vehicle, saying he was attempting to defraud a McDonald's loyalty program that rewards customers with a free coffee for every six cups purchased.

Police said he was given a "community resolution" for fraud and arrested for alleged drunk driving, and he will be summoned to court.

"Male arrested for drug driving in @WYP_BradfordS also dealt with for a fraud offence when multiple sheets of fake @McDonaldsUK coffee stickers were found in his vehicle," the Steerside Enforcement Team tweeted.

"It may seem inconsequential, but it is illegal to cheat a company like this. Just pay for your coffee!" the team added.

A McDonald's spokesperson told the BBC that "anyone attempting to use what our restaurant teams believe to be counterfeit stickers will be declined their free coffee."

The company did not immediately return messages from Fox News.