McDonald's customer arrested after assaulting manager, trying to force way into kitchen: 'Make me a f---ing hamburger'

Some people really don’t like the drive-thru.

A Utah man reportedly entered the closed lobby of a McDonald’s and demanded a hamburger. When employees asked him to leave, the suspect allegedly attempted to force his way into the kitchen and assaulted a manager in the process.

Paul Willis Sanderson is facing charges of assault, reckless driving and two counts of failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, KUTV reports. He entered the closed lobby of a McDonald’s in South Jordan on Sunday night and told employees to make him a burger, according to the outlet.

When one of the restaurant’s managers told him that the lobby was closed and he would need to use the drive-thru or place an online order, Sanderson reportedly responded, “No, make me a f---ing hamburger!”

The manager reportedly denied the request, at which point Sanderson responded, “F--- it! I will come back there and make it myself!”

At this point, he allegedly tried to push his way past the manager, knocking her to the side and apparently injuring her knee. A customer from the drive-thru apparently witnessed the events and entered the lobby, prompting Sanderson to leave.

Employees of the McDonald's reportedly flagged down a police officer who was entering the parking lot at the time. The officer confronted Sanderson, who then drove off in his minivan. The officer briefly chased the suspect.

An employee apparently captured footage of the license plate number and authorities were able to track Sanderson to an area near his home, where he was taken into custody.