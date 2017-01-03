Holiday entertaining has a funny way of bringing out the need to dazzle one's guests. It's when centerpiece dishes like Crown Roast find their way to the dinner table and we bring out the good wine we've been hiding away all year. For me, dessert should impress just as much as the main the course. The good news? It doesn't have to be a complicated confection that takes hours to prepare. These individual Spiced Chocolate Molten Cakes look like Martha Stewart catered your desserts, but are easy enough for any novice baker to execute. Even better, they can be made a few hours ahead of time and baked just before it's time for the dessert course. Serve alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream or drizzled with a raspberry sauce.

Cook Time:12 min

Prep Time:45 min

Total Time:57 min

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

2/3 cup butter, plus more for greasing

4 ounce dark chocolate, chopped

4 regular eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon all spice

2/3 cup sugar

Preparation:

Butter six 6 ounce ramekins and line with a disk of parchment paper, and then butter the parchment.

In a double boiler, slowly melt the butter and chocolate together over a water bath.

In a separate mixing bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until thick, pale, and ribbony. About 5 minutes.

Stir in the flour mixture, and then the chocolate mixture.

Pour the batter into the ramekins and chill for at least 30 minutes.

Just before serving, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Place the ramekins on a baking sheet, and bake until the top is set, 12 to 14 minutes.

Remove. Let sit 5 minutes, before unmolding onto plates.

Top with either a caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream or serve with ice cream. It's your dessert, get creative!