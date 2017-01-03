Frozen Grape and Banana Skewers with Chocolate Drizzle

Craving a sweet, frozen treat this summer? This recipe will satisfy the sweet tooth and provide an excellent source of vitamin C. Both kids and adults are sure to love it.

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 firm ripe bananas

2 tablespoon orange juice

1/2 cup red grapes (about 16)

1/2 cup green grapes (about 16)

8 10-inch wooden skewers

1 1/2 Ounces dark chocolate (60-70% cocoa solids), finely chopped

Preparation:

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Cut the banana into ½-inch thick rounds. Place in a small bowl and toss gently with the orange juice.

Skewer the fruit, alternating two grapes for each piece of banana and place the fruit skewers onto the lined tray.

Place the chocolate in a small microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute, then stir well, and microwave another 10 seconds if necessary to melt the chocolate. Using a spoon drizzle the melted chocolate onto the fruit skewers.

Place the tray in the freezer for at least 2 hours. Once frozen, skewers may be transferred to a sealable plastic bag where they will keep in the freezer for up to a week. Allow to soften at room temperature for 5 minutes before eating.

Calories 140; Total Fat 4.5 g; (Sat Fat 2.5 g, Mono Fat 1.3 g, Poly Fat 0.2 g); Protein 2 g; Carb 27 g; Fiber 3 g; Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 0 mg