Brewery releases 'OK Boomer' beer: 'Out with the old and in with the new'

Well, that was quick.

Youngsters on the internet recently started using the phrase “OK boomer” to disparage older generations. Now, a Delaware brewery is trying to jump on the bandwagon with a new beer.

Dogfish Head Brewery revealed the new beer, simply called "OK Boomer," on their Twitter page Friday. There, they described "OK Boomer" as “more than just a phrase, it’s our latest brewpub exclusive! This winter warmer is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, star anise, house-toasted walnut flour & kiln coffee malt for an earthy sipper with notes of spice & toffee.”

On the brewery’s website, the company explained the beer’s story.

According to Dogfish, “The story of our newest Rehoboth brewpub exclusive ‘OK, Boomer’ begins with the story of Old Man Winter -- a colloquialism of the winter season derived from a mash-up of ancient Greek mythology and old-world pagan beliefs. The term ‘OK, Boomer’ could be viewed as a Gen Z evolution of the Old Man Winter concept, like ‘Out with the old and in with new!’ while still kinda sorta respecting our elders.”

The site describes the recipe for OK Boomer as “a 7% ABV winter warmer beer concept, built around the earthy and spicy notes of these ingredients in descending order of prominence: a spice blend including cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and star anise, along with house-toasted walnut flour and kiln coffee malt.”

Dogfish Brewery says "OK Boomer" will be available for the holiday season at the Rehoboth brewpub. The company will also be offering to-go growlers of the beer.