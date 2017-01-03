Chocolate Chip Blueberry Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter and chocolate and peanut butter and jelly are two classic combinations that are delicious in any form. These peanut butter cookies full of chocolate chips and blueberries bring the two combinations together for one delicious dessert. You won't be able to stop at just one!

Cook Time:13 min

Prep Time:15 min

Total Time:28 min

Servings: 36

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cup salted creamy natural peanut butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 Large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/4 cup fresh blueberries

Preparation:

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and baking soda, set aside.

Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl beat peanut butter and sugars on high until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until combined. Reduce speed to low and stir in flour mixture just until combined. Stir in blueberries and chocolate chips.

Use a cookie dough scoop or tablespoon to place cookie dough balls (about 2 TB each) on prepared baking sheet. Note: the dough will be greasy, that is okay. Bake for 11-13 minutes or until cookies are brown around the edges.

Allow cookies to cool on a cooling rack before serving.