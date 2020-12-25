Celebrity chefs share Christmas recipes

Celebrity chefs George Duran, Adrianne Calvo and David Burke offered Christmas recipes on "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

Duran offered last-minute Christmas dinner ideas:

Cheddar Cheese "Bomb" appetizers

Ingredients:

1 tube biscuit dough, 8 total

2-3 oz. grated cheddar cheese

8 tablespoons grated mozzarella

8 tablespoons Fresh Cravings Chunky Style Salsa, plus more for serving

Melted butter for brushing

Non-stick spray

Directions:

Use your hands to flatten out each biscuit dough until you have a circle.

Fill the center of each dough with a little bit of both cheese and a tablespoon of salsa.

Pinch outer dough together until you form a ball.

Brush some butter on the smooth top side of each ball.

Grease your air fryer and lay each ball, seam side down, inside the air fryer and air fry at 400F for 6-8 minutes until golden brown.

Remove and serve immediately with extra salsa.

Makes 8 cheddar cheese "bombs."

Maple Glazed Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 12-oz. Jimmy Dean® Regular Fresh Roll Sausage

1 1/2 C. maple syrup from Canada

2 tablespoons dried chives

2 teaspoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons ground mustard

Fresh chives, for garnish

Directions:

Roll the sausage into balls, about the size of golf balls, and set them inside your slow cooker.

In a medium bowl add the rest of the ingredients and whisk in until combined.

Pour on top of the meatballs in the slow cooker and cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours.

Serve with mashed potatoes or polenta and garnish with chives.

Makes 4 servings.

Sausage Quiche served with Maple Gravy

Ingredients:

1 package Premium Pork Regular Sausage, cooked, crumbled, drained

4 green onions, sliced

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

4 eggs

2 cups half-and-half or milk

1 cup all-purpose baking mix

Suggested toppings: sour cream, chopped tomatoes, chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place sausage in lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan; top with onions and cheese.

Beat eggs, half-and-half and baking mix with wire whisk until well blended. Pour over cheese.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes.

Cut into 12 squares. Add toppings.

Celebrity chef and Miami restaurant owner Adrianne Calvo provided a Christmas brunch idea on Friday:

Cannoli Pancakes

Cannoli filling ingredients:

8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Buttermilk pancakes ingredients:

2 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer using the whisk attachment, beat mascarpone until light and fluffy. About 2-3 minutes.

Add vanilla, combining well, and then powdered sugar.

Fold in chocolate chips.

Refrigerate until after you make the pancakes.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs until light and fluffy. Add buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla, whisking until combined.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until just combined. Do not overmix. Batter will be lumpy.

Heat a skillet over medium heat.

Grease well and pour in pancake batter to an 8-inch diameter.

When the batter starts to bubble, then flip.

Continue with all pancake batter.

Remove cannoli filling from the fridge. Top pancakes, fold pancakes or layer pancakes with cannoli filling.

Celebrity chef David Burke provided recipes for the perfect Christmas spread.

Christmas Duck Salad

Ingredients:

2 boneless duck breast

2 heads Boston lettuce or 1 romaine

1 cup cranberries

1 cup walnuts

1 cup crumbled goat cheese

1 cup mushrooms

1 cup orange sections (2 oranges)

Salt

Pepper

Rosemary

Directions:

Saute 2 duck breast skin side down for 9 minutes

Keep the fat (this will be for the dressing)

Cook 4 minutes

You should have 3 oz of duck fat

Add 1 oz olive oil

Add 2 shallots diced

Juice of 2 oranges and 2 tablespoons of vinegar

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Heat the duck fat in same pan

Add shallots, OJ, vinegar

Salt, pepper, rosemary & soy sauce

Slice duck – toss salad

Pour vinaigrette over, serves four

Eggnog Pie

Ingredients:

1 qt store-bought eggnog

1 shot pisco or rum or whiskey – whatever you like

7 eggs

(Chef Burke likes to add jalapeños in his)

Directions:

Cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes

Let cool

Top with whipped cream and cocoa