Boston pizzeria named best in the country by TripAdvisor

Move over, Manhattan — the country’s best pizza joint is reportedly found not in the Big Apple, but Beantown.

That’s right: Regina’s Pizzeria, a Boston-area chain with just fourteen locations, has been crowned the best pizzeria in the nation by TripAdvisor.

On Oct. 16, the world's largest travel site announced the exciting news for the 2018 victor, which was calculated “based on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners.”

“Everyone wants to know where to get the best slice and after sinking our teeth into TripAdvisor data, we delivered the top pizzerias and cities for pizza across the country,” said Brooke Ferencsik, TripAdvisor’s senior director of communications, via press release. “A list with a lot of flavor, it’s topped by some iconic destinations for pizza along with some surprising tastes in Nashville and Anchorage. The common ingredient in all of these spots is an exceptionally delicious slice.”

Just days after the Red Sox crushed the Yankees in the ALDS, Regina’s beat out the iconic Bleecker Street Pizza of New York City, whose slices are famed for their delectable sauce and foldable, triangle shape, for the top prize.

TripAdvisor awarded third place to Modern Apizza of New Haven, Conn., a local haunt famed for its thin-crust, topping-loaded pies.

Since 1926, pizza aficionados have championed Regina’s of Boston’s Little Italy for their brick-oven, thin-crust pizza, and clamored for their “spicy sauce, salty cheese and fresh, local ingredients” through thick and thin, the release states.

According to TripAdvisor, the chain is known for their signature slice “The Giambotta," which is topped with pepperoni, special Regina sausage, salami, mushrooms, peppers, onions, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese.

"Perfect chewy, thin crust, lots of fresh mozzarella; the sauce has great fresh tomato flavor. This pizza was very reminiscent of pizza I had in Naples and I haven't found anything like it in the U.S. until now,” one diner described Regina’s.