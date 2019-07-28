Arby's promises to 'bring the meat' to Area 51: 'Aliens deserve the best meat on Earth'

There may or may not be aliens at Area 51, but thanks to Arby’s, there will be meat.

The fast-food chain tweeted out a message stating they will be present at the “Storm Area 51” raid. Nearly 2 million people have responded to the viral Facebook event, which may or may not result in a large group of alien seekers storming Area 51 in search of alien life.

In their announcement tweet, Arby’s posted a video that shows someone using a sauce packet to trace out a path along a map of the United States. Starting in Atlanta, the sauce packet ends its journey at the mysterious base in Nevada. The footage concludes with the sauce writing out the name “Area 51.”

The footage is captioned, “We’re going there. No really, we’re going there. Area 51. And we’re bringing a special menu.” The viral Facebook event is scheduled for September 20th.

BUD LIGHT JOINS AREA 51 RAID: 'FREE BUD LIGHT TO ANY ALIEN THAT MAKES IT OUT'

In a press release, a spokesperson for Arby’s confirmed that their food truck will be present. They will be offering a “top-secret menu.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s, said, “We can’t confirm if there are aliens at Area 51. But, if they do show up, they deserve the best meats on Earth. If not, Arby’s will still be serving the planet’s best meats to everyone else attending this historic event.”

Arby’s won’t be the only refreshment option for those attending.

Bud Light also jumped in on the viral raid. First, by distancing itself, saying, "We'd like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Later, Bud Light changed its tune with a supportive, extraterrestrial promise: If there are any aliens in Area 51, and any of them actually manage to escape during the raid, their reward will be a nice, cold Bud Light.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The brand went to social media one more time, announcing the Area 51 Special Edition beer.

Aliens or not, it sounds like people are going to be having a good time at Area 51. Unless they actually try to storm the base, at which point, they’ll likely be arrested.