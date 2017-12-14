ABC pulls 'Great American Baking Show' amid sexual harassment claims against show judge Johnny Iuzzini

ABC announced it will be pulling "The Great American Baking Show" from its broadcasting schedule in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against Johnny Iuzzini, who served as a judge on the show.

"In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of 'The Great American Baking Show' episodes," an ABC spokesperson tells Fox News.

"ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date,” the statement concluded.

The baking competition series, formerly known as “The Great Holiday Baking Show,” aired its first episode of season three last week. This week’s episode was slated to premiere on Thursday, but the next two weeks' timeslots will now be filled by “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and “CMA Country Christmas,” respectively, according ABC's statement.

In late November, four of Iuzzini’s former employees detailed the sexual misconduct they experienced when they worked with the celebrity chef, Mic reported.

One woman claimed Iuzzini, 43, would sneak up beside her and put his tongue in her ear. Two "externs" — or unpaid interns — claimed the chef requested shoulder rubs, used crude humor and showed them a picture of a woman’s genitals.

In response to those allegations, Iuzzini issued a statement in which he said he “takes responsibility if any of the members of my team felt uncomfortable,” but nevertheless claimed that their accusations were “inaccurate.”

On Tuesday, another four women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Iuzzini, Mic reported, although Mic did not share their specific accusations.

Iuzzini has since dismissed the latest allegations as being "false claims."

News of ABC pulling "The Great American Baking Show" comes just days after the network asked Mario Batali to step down as co-host of its morning talk series "The Chew" following several allegations of sexual misconduct against the chef.