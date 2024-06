One of the largest Evangelical Christian denominations in the United States has formalized opposition to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) passed a resolution on Wednesday opposing the use of IVF technology due to the regular destruction of human embryos in the process.

"We grieve alongside couples who have been diagnosed with infertility or are currently struggling to conceive, affirm their godly desire for children, and encourage them to consider the ethical implications of assisted reproductive technologies as they look to God for hope, grace, and wisdom amid suffering; and be it finally," the resolution states.

The resolution emphasized that alternatives exist for couples struggling with infertility, stating that the SBC will "continue to promote adoption as one way God may call upon couples to grow their families and to consider adopting frozen embryos in order to rescue those who are eventually to be destroyed."

IVF technology has become a sharply divisive issue among Republicans since the overturn of Roe v. Wade allowed multiple states to activate laws protecting human life from the moment of conception.

In vitro fertilization typically requires the artificial fertilization of multiple human embryos, some of which are often then perpetually frozen or destroyed.

The legal liability of destroying these embryos led many IVF clinics to pause operations until carve-outs could be legislated — frequently by ostensibly pro-life Republicans.

Two Republicans are pushing new legislation to protect access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) across the country just months after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling determined frozen embryos are legally people and made those who destroy them liable.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined with Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., to introduce the bill that would enshrine protections for the fertility procedure into law.

"As Republican senators from Texas and Alabama, [Britt] and I are united on many issues, including the need to protect both life and access to IVF treatments, which many families rely on to have children," Cruz wrote on X.

Southern Baptists are not the only religious denomination to condemn the use of IVF.

The Catholic Church released a document in April reaffirming its opposition to IVF and surrogate pregnancies, calling the practices an offense to human dignity.

"Acknowledging the dignity of the human person also entails recognizing every dimension of the dignity of the conjugal union and of human procreation," the Vatican document Dignitas Infinita stated. "Considering this, the legitimate desire to have a child cannot be transformed into a 'right to a child' that fails to respect the dignity of that child as the recipient of the gift of life."

Fox News Digital's Julia Johnson contributed to this report.