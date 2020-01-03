At Passion 2020, college students raise over $1.2M for this cause

While college students can get a bad rap, more than 65,000 young Christians defied those headlines as they rang in the New Year worshipping Jesus at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, raising more money than expected for a worthy cause.

The college students, ages 18 to 25, gathering from 80 different countries and a total of 1,700 colleges and universities, joined together for a campaign called "Share Light."

To symbolize the effort, Passion organizers lit the flame in Jerusalem and carried it to the conference as a symbol of shining the light of Jesus to the world.

"How do you know that Jesus rose from the grave? How do you know the truth?" Passion founder and host, Louie Giglio, asked students.

"You know because you hold a miracle in your hands," he said. "It's called the Word of God. That's how you know."

"But what if you didn't have the Word of God?" he asked simply, stating that many people and tribes who speak rare languages do not have the Word of God in their native tongue.

"We're going to do something about it," he said.

Those in attendance apparently came through in a big way.

Students raised more than $1.2 million for Bible translation projects to make it possible for every person on the planet to experience the Bible in their own language, according to Passion organizers.

IllumiNations, the organization that partnered with Passion, is "a collective impact alliance of Bible translation partners and resource partners working together to eradicate Bible poverty in this generation."

Their goal is to make the Bible accessible to every person by the year 2033.

Since 2013, students have joined together to raise money for different initiatives, including the END IT Movement, which has raised $8.3 million to fight modern-day slavery.

Next year, for Passion 2021, they're holding the conference in two locations, in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena and New York at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, once again to ring in the New Year with worship, teaching, and helping others.