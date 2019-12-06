Expand / Collapse search
2019 Year In Review
Bible App announces 'most popular Bible verse' of 2019

Caleb Parke
More people engaged with the Bible App this year than any previous year.

YouVersion, which offers the popular option to read or listen to the Bible on your phone and has 400 million users worldwide, announced the most popular Bible verse from this year: Philippians 4:6.

"Don't worry about anything; instead pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done," the verse reads in the New Living Translation.

YouVersion's Bible App offers people a chance to do Bible studies together on their phones.

"We're encouraged to see so many people turning to the Bible in response to their worries, remembering what God has done in their lives, and choosing to trust in His faithfulness," YouVersion founder, Bobby Gruenewald, said in a statement.

With a "Verse of the Day," reading plans, and other ways to access the Bible, YouVersion's leader said, "We're humbled by the opportunity to see lives changed in every country around the world."

The Bible App, launched by California megachurch Life.Church in 2008, offers more than 2,000 versions of the Bible in more than 1,350 languages. However, over a billion people around the world don't have access to a complete Bible in their native tongue, according to YouVersion.

YouVersion added a feature to the Bible App this year called "Bible Lens" allowing users to take put Bible verses on photos.

A majority of growth for the app came outside the United States.

Poland was one of the fastest-growing countries with a 75 percent increase. India saw 51 percent more engagement in 2019 compared to last year. Bible engagement also grew across Southeast Asia in countries like Cambodia and Vietnam, seeing increases by 36 percent and 37 percent, respectively.

"Every year, when we dig into these numbers, we're overwhelmed by how God is using this app to deliver His message of hope and love to a hurting world," Gruenewald added. "We also can't help but recognize how much more work there is to be done together as the global Church to reach every nation."

