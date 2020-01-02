'Bible Memory Man' shares 3 tips for memorizing Scripture in 2020

As prominent Christian leaders and ministries declare 2020 the "Year of the Bible," more people are looking to the Good Book for answers.

Tom Meyer, who has memorized 20 books of the Bible --earning the nickname "Bible Memory Man" from Ken Ham at the Creation Museum where he is a guest speaker--has three tips to help anyone with a New Year's resolution to commit more Scripture to memory.

The Shasta Bible College professor, who was taught by rabbis and Christian monks in the Holy Land for four years, teaches a class on "walking, talking Bibles" at the Redding, Calif. school and also has a Memorization Study Bible as an aid.

"It's the perfect time of year for the billions of Christians in the world to do what the Bible says and recommit themselves to memorize Scripture," Meyer told Fox News of the ancient practice, adding that he believes the Bible was meant more for our ears than our eyes as several verses speak to the public reading of Scripture.

"It puts the mind of God in reach," he said. "It provides true words of comfort in a time of need."

First, he said, you should choose Bible verses that deal with areas of your life that you want to improve in, whether it's unforgiveness, lying, etc. His favorite verse is 1 Thessalonians 5:18, "In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you."

Once you've picked a verse or multiple verses, he offers three simple ways to tackle them to memory, which he calls the "three pillars of memorization: reading, hearing, and writing."

First, he says, read the verse in the same Bible over and over again aloud.

Second, using a CD, app, or voice recording, listen to the verse over and over again. He recommends listening to dramatic readings as this is closer to the intended purpose of God's Word.

Third, write the verse out. Meyer suggests dividing the verse into several lines with no more than eight words in a line.

He suggests the practice of biblical meditation once you have the verse memorized, otherwise "if we don't use it, we lose it."

Though he has performed for the president of Israel and Chuck Norris, Meyer hopes to one day recite verses to President Trump.

"It's my prayer to dazzle President Trump with his favorite book," he said. "I would love to recite to him the ancient prophecies...We pray for him and his family as the Bible commands us to do."

He regularly travels to different churches across the nation reciting the book of Revelation from memory.

You can find more about memorizing the Bible at Meyer's website.