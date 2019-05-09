Expand / Collapse search
Sri Lanka church where 100 died holds first service since bombing

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
    FILE - In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019, file photo, Sri Lankan Catholics seek blessings from priests outside St. Anthony's church after it was partially opened for the first time since the Easter Sunday attacks, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Catholic officials said Thursday, May 9, church-run schools that have been closed since Easter Sunday bomb attacks are expected to reopen next week, and Sunday Masses will resume this weekend if security conditions are appropriate. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

    FILE - In this Sunday, April 28, 2019 file photo, a Sri Lankan catholic family prays inside their home watching a live television transmission of Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Catholic officials said Thursday, May 9, church-run schools that have been closed since Easter Sunday bomb attacks are expected to reopen next week, and Sunday Masses will resume this weekend if security conditions are appropriate. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Hundreds attended service Thursday at a Sri Lankan Catholic church that was bombed Easter Sunday by Islamic radical terrorists.

The first Catholic mass was celebrated at St. Sebastian's Church in the Sri Lankan city of Negombo following the Easter Sunday massacre that killed more than 100 people at the church and 250 people overall across the country.

Amid ongoing repairs to the church building, Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith presided over Mass Thursday outside the church, telling congregants that he did not prepare a sermon but said he is "sharing in your sorrows, sharing in the loneliness of your homes."

Sri Lankan Catholic officials have said church-run schools that have been closed since Easter Sunday bomb attacks are expected to reopen next week, and Sunday Masses will resume this weekend if security conditions are appropriate.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group.

Churches and schools remained closed due to security concerns after reports warned of possible new attacks.

