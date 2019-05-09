Sri Lanka church where 100 died holds first service since bombing

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Hundreds attended service Thursday at a Sri Lankan Catholic church that was bombed Easter Sunday by Islamic radical terrorists.

The first Catholic mass was celebrated at St. Sebastian's Church in the Sri Lankan city of Negombo following the Easter Sunday massacre that killed more than 100 people at the church and 250 people overall across the country.

CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION CLOSE TO 'GENOCIDE LEVELS,' LARGELY IGNORED DUE TO 'POLITICAL CORRECTNESS': REPORT

Amid ongoing repairs to the church building, Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith presided over Mass Thursday outside the church, telling congregants that he did not prepare a sermon but said he is "sharing in your sorrows, sharing in the loneliness of your homes."

SRI LANKAN CHILDREN SAID THEY WOULD DIE FOR JESUS IN SUNDAY SCHOOL MOMENTS BEFORE BOMB WENT OFF

Sri Lankan Catholic officials have said church-run schools that have been closed since Easter Sunday bomb attacks are expected to reopen next week, and Sunday Masses will resume this weekend if security conditions are appropriate.

TRUMP: 'VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST PEOPLE OF ALL FAITHS MUST END'

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group.

'WE LOVE YOU AND WE FORGIVE YOU:' SRI LANKA PASTOR HAS POWERFUL MESSAGE FOR RADICAL TERRORISTS

Churches and schools remained closed due to security concerns after reports warned of possible new attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.