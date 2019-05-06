Christian persecution close to 'genocide levels,' largely ignored due to 'political correctness': report

Political correctness contributes to alarming anti-Christian hostility around the world and caters to the terrorists trying to eradicate Christianity, an expert on religious persecution told Fox News.

The interim findings of a report, which was released last month and commissioned by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, shows that anti-Christian hostility is not only spreading geographically but also in severity, in some areas "coming close to meeting the international definition of genocide."

Juliana Taimoorazy, the president of the Iraqi Christian Relief Council and senior fellow of the Philos Project, told "America's News HQ" on Saturday that ISIS has been committing genocide. She said while Sam Brownback, the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, has done a lot, there is a need for more.

"I believe the death of most people suffering today is truly because of political correctness, because the world turns a blind eye to this, and when we are politically correct, we are sympathizing with those terrorists that are destroying communities and erasing history," Taimoorazy said.

The report comes on the heels of the Sri Lanka massacre by Islamic radical terrorists targeting churches and hotels celebrating Easter that killed 250 and wounded more than 500, which Hunt said has "woken everyone up with an enormous shock."

“I think we’ve all been asleep on the watch when it comes to the persecution of Christians,” Hunt told reporters during a recent visit to Ethiopia. “There are various reasons for this but...combined together, they’ve crept up on us."

An alarming 80 percent of all religious persecution is being done to Christians worldwide, and according to Open Doors USA, a watchdog group on Christian persecution, one out of every nine Christians worldwide is being persecuted.

“Personally, I think it is partly because of political correctness that we have avoided confronting this issue," the Christian leader said.

“I think there is a misplaced worry that it is somehow colonialist to talk about a religion that was associated with colonial powers rather than the countries that we marched into to as colonizers," Hunt said. "That has perhaps created an awkwardness in talking about this issue – the role of missionaries was always a controversial one and that has, I think, also led some people to shy away from this topic."

He added: “What we have forgotten in that atmosphere of political correctness is actually the Christians that are being persecuted are some of the poorest people on the planet.

The report shows Christians are being targeted by extremist groups surrounding the Holy Land, Sub-Saharan Africa, and East Asia.

“The main impact of such genocidal acts against Christians is exodus," the bishop wrote. "Christianity now faces the possibility of being wiped out in parts of the Middle East where its roots go back furthest.”