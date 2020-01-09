Joel Osteen, pastor of largest Christian congregation in America, talks Kanye West, miracles, Yankee Stadium

The New Year is full of hope that blessings may abound.

That's how Joel Osteen has lived life every day of the year. Fresh off a global attention-grabbing collaboration with rapper Kanye West, some followers would say Osteen has lived a charmed life: superstar pastor, millions of books sold and weekly television broadcasts of his sermons.

In fact, he pretty much admitted that himself, saying, "I still have to pinch myself to say, 'How did it all happen?'"

It's not that Osteen believed he's one of God's favorite people. He certainly would be within his rights to believe it since he's credited as being the fuel and fire behind Lakewood Church in Houston becoming the largest Christian congregation in the country with some 40,000 attending every weekend.

Osteen said everyone had favored status with the Big Guy, but many have stopped own blessings by failing to tap into their greatest resource, God Almighty, the maker of heaven and earth. Osteen contended, "You know, education will take you so far and talents so far. But, I believe when you honor God, God can open doors that you would never, you couldn't open. And, I call it his favor, his blessing on your life."

In an exclusive interview for Lighthouse Faith Podcast, Osteen talked about his new book, "The Power of Favor: The Force That Will Take You Where You Can't Go on Your Own." (By the way, it’s the first without his picture on the cover). It’s about opening up to God's blessings.

He also talked about the miracles still happening today if people would only open their eyes to see them. And, one event that could be construed as a modern-day miracle, his newfound friendship with West and West's faith conversion that paved the way for their joining forces for the Sunday Service Experiences at Lakewood last November.

"It was a historic event for our church," Osteen said. "And, really, it turned out bigger than I ever believed in terms of the just... press from all over the world covered it. I thought, you know, I just, I didn't see it coming like that. I just didn't see it coming."

And, it’s just the beginning of the collaboration. They have an upcoming second act this May at the famed Yankee Stadium in New York City.

After that, it's anyone's guess. Osteen said, "You never know what God is up to."

The most important thing, he said: Be open to the possibilities.