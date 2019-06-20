First all-female audio Bible helps at-risk, incarcerated women

Over 50,000 women in prison currently have access to a new all-female audio Bible to help them turn their lives from fear-based to faith-based.

Ann White, the founder and executive director of the Georgia-based women's ministry, launched the Courage For Life Bible App specifically with at-risk women in mind.

"In working with at-risk women, research and personal experience tell us that gender-specific treatment is critical in working with women who have a history of trauma, abuse, and mental health issues," White said. "A male voice often reminds them of their abuser. Therefore, a female-voiced audio Bible is the very best resource for at-risk women to hear scripture."

Through a partnership with the Department of Corrections and MegaVoice, White hopes to provide classes and audio Bibles for free in all 50 states through tablets and "Courage For My Life" curriculum.

In addition to Bible studies, devotions, and books, a large portion of the ministry includes training leaders to minister to women who have been neglected, abused, and incarcerated.

“Women in jail are the fastest growing correctional population in the country,” White said. “Not only that, but domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness among women and children. We want to fill a void in the women’s recovery space and reach as many women in crisis as possible with the encouragement, inspiration and hope that they can find in God’s Word—without ever turning a page.”

The new all-female audio Bible uses the New Living Translation and has the New Testament portion ready. Old Testament audio books, developed by two-time Grammy-nominated artist Amik Byram, are now in the works.

"We launched the Courage For Life Bible App because we know that at-risk women are everywhere," White added, "and most all of them have cell phones and/or media devices."

While there are Drama audio Bibles that have women reading, this version promises a "soothing listening experience void of any dramatic sound bites, off-putting background music or overly dramatic deliveries."

The New Testament is available for free on the app while fundraising is still underway to complete the Old Testament.