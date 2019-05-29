How to stop human trafficking? Stop watching porn, Game of Thrones, activist says

Christine Caine, 52, has an unlikely story, to say the least.

She tells about being born unnamed and unwanted in Australia and later sexually abused for 12 years by four different men.

Despite all this, her life is one of transformation.

Today, Caine leads A21, a global anti-trafficking organization she founded with her husband, Nick, in 2008. A21 operates in 15 countries, prosecuting traffickers and rescuing victims. The A21 Campaign, which has multiple branches across the world, focuses on combatting slavery through educational awareness. It claims to be one of the few international organizations addressing the human trafficking problem in Europe.

She also leads Propel, an international women's group that encourages women to realize their purpose, passion and potential, and on top of all that, she is an evangelist who speaks at churches and conferences around the globe.

Her mission: to abolish slavery everywhere forever, and one of the ways she is doing that is by encouraging people to stop watching porn. She believes pornography is fueling human trafficking, and she believes people should do their part to help stop it.

Caine, who spoke last Saturday at the "Heaven Come" conference, a Christian worship gathering, said the porn industry is funded by slaves -- young women and children.

"I'll tell you how to stop human trafficking, sex trafficking overnight," Caine said, "If people stop watching porn...Just stop it."

Caine preaches that a life of faith in God changes everything, including what people say on Twitter, post on Instagram, and what they watch on Netflix.

"Here I am trying to put traffickers in jail and you're watching Game of Thrones," Caine said, referencing the popular HBO series that depicted graphic rape scenes and nudity.

She pushed back against Christians who argue they're just being culturally relevant: "How's that going to work with a trafficker?"

A21 reports many types of pornography are actually products of sex trafficking.

"Nothing is free," she said. "Porn costs somebody."

Caine's organization houses, counsels and sometimes even hires survivors and works with them as they begin a life of independence. A21's SAFE program also returns victims to their homes, since many are smuggled out of the country.

She believes the problem today is fighting for people's attention, especially for Christians who are called to a higher moral standard.

"The issue is not whether you are going to die, 100 percent we're all going to die," Caine said. "The issue is will you live the life God put you on this earth to live? Will you step up into your God-given purpose and your God-given destiny and stop playing it safe, and stop living small, and start believing your God is huge and he's able to do so much more than you give him credit for..."

