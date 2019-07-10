Paralyzed former football player who walked down the aisle shares inspiring journey: 'There's always hope'

Chris Norton was given a three percent chance of ever moving or feeling anything below his neck, but he defied the odds by walking, alongside his future wife, Emily, on his graduation day at Luther College.

He went viral for that moment and the couple's journey was just beginning as they walked once again - one impossible step after another - down the aisle last year.

Norton, founder of SCI CAN Foundation, was paralyzed from the neck down at age 18 during a freshman year college football game, but he has overcome the odds. He pushed himself for four to six grueling hours a day for each moment of walking.

"There's always hope and to always keep going and not give up because life's lowest moments can be the source of our greatest gifts," Norton told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, Chris said he was crushed and left asking questions: "Will I ever go back to school? Will I ever meet a girl that would want to be with me? And will I ever be happy?"

And he met Emily online and the two instantly fell in love.

"We just had this instant connection where it just felt like we were meant to be together," Emily said.

The Florida couple has already fostered 17 kids and counting and has adopted five daughters, ages 3, 6, 8, 10, and 20. They share their incredible, true story in a new book called "The Seven Longest Yards."

Alongside Chris, Emily shares her stories about battling depression and anxiety, and opening up and leaning on others for help.

"What's really helped us is just being able to trust in God and really lean on God," she added.

The two hope their story can inspire others to defy impossible odds and find joy on the other side.