Christian comic hosts event in her living room: 'People could use some laughs'

You can quarantine a comedian, but you can't take away her jokes.

Popular Christian comedian Chonda Pierce invited a few other comics to her couch in Nashville for a benefit to get America laughing again amid coronavirus anxiety and fears.

Though her "Chonda Pierce: Live in Concert" tour has been postponed, more than 78,000 people watched "The Quarantined Comics" on Facebook Live.

"Mandated social-distancing, lockdowns and other life-altering changes caused by the coronavirus have folks stressed, depressed and struggling to keep faith in God," Pierce said in a statement to Fox News.

"People could use some laughs and I want to spread around much-needed hope. Over the years, laughter has been good medicine that has helped me navigate personal pain, tragedy, grief, and depression.”

They laughed about coronavirus testing, being quarantined, and other topics, but all joking aside, the comedian is doing all she can to help support her local community.

In addition to the hour-long laughter and worship songs, they raised over $1,100 for Samaritan's Purse, Franklin Graham's disaster relief organization that assisted in Italy and in Pierce's hometown of Nashville, recently hit with deadly tornadoes.

On Tuesday, she also spent thousands paying for anyone's delivery order from a local pizzeria in her hometown, Ashland City. Vuocolo's Italian Pizzeria ran out of dough and started serving spaghetti, the Tennessean reports.

She hopes other celebrities and influencers will join her in getting creative and giving back.