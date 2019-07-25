Chick-fil-A employee prays for customer after ‘spirit led him’

Chick-fil-A employees are known for going out of their way to help customers, but one moment captured by a professional photographer in Madison, Ala., led her to tears.

Stephen Spray, known to customers as "Mr. Steve," is a long-time employee who was cleaning tables before stopping to pray for a customer he didn't know because the "spirit led him to pray for her," according to FOX 5.

CHICK-FIL-A WORKER LEAPS THROUGH DRIVE-THRU WINDOW TO SAVE CHOKING BOY

Brittany Calden, a professional artist and photographer who runs Brittany Calden Photography, was playing with her daughter in the play area when she captured the "heartwarming" moment.

"It really caught me off guard," Calden told Fox News. "I have never seen someone ask to pray for someone else in a public setting before. It was authentic and moving to witness and I was drawn to tears by the action."

SINGAPORE'S RICHEST MAN SAYS 'MISSING PIECE WAS GOD THROUGH JESUS CHRIST'

But the employee of nine years told the photographer it's not out of the ordinary.

SOUTH CAROLINA CITY TAKES DOWN ‘LORD’ MONUMENT HONORING FALLEN OFFICERS AFTER IT ‘DIVIDED’ TOWN

“That’s not unusual,” Spray told Calden. “I work at a place where if I’m led to pray for someone, I’m able to do that and I’ll do it right on the spot. People need prayer, encouragement, and love. That’s what we try to do here.”

And when the photographer shared it on Facebook, others commented on how enjoyable Spray and the employees at the Alabama Chick-fil-A location are.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As soon as we enter we are greeted by our names, it’s seriously unreal,” Calden told the local FOX station. “They hold my baby when my hands are full and go out of their way to make us feel good. The other day we were leaving and an employee ran for the door to hug my daughter before she could leave. They don’t do what they do for recognition. These employees have hearts that are led by Jesus and its evident every time we enter their restaurant.”