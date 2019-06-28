Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy

One Chick-fil-A employee in Georgia said he’s feeling like a “hero” after hopping through a drive-thru window to save a young boy from choking.

On Wednesday, Logan Simmons was working the drive-thru of the chicken-centric chain’s Stonebridge Village location in Flowery Branch when he heard a woman in the drive-thru line scream that her son was being choked by the seat belt in her car, the WSB-TV reports.

Springing into action, the Hall County teenager leapt through the window and ran to the rescue.

NICKI MINAJ GETS IN TWITTER SPAT WITH WENDY'S OVER SPICY NUGGETS

With the 6-year-old’s seat belt tangled around his neck, Simmons recalled that the youngster was “turning red and losing pigmentation in his face,” prompting him to pull out a handy pocketknife and safely cut the boy free.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened," Simmons later told WSB-TV.

Simmons’ incredible jump through the window was captured on surveillance camera, and has since been circulated online.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

An hour later, the mother of the boy called Simmons.

“I do feel like a hero," Simmons mused of the feat.

In similar headlines, last summer, a Texas Chick-fil-A worker was praised for saving a customer from choking on their food in the restaurant. Months before, a Colorado Chick-fil-A staffer was declared a hero for saving his choking co-worker with the Heimlich maneuver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP