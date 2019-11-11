Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott make first red carpet appearance together

Actress Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott are red carpet official.

The duo made their red carpet debut on Sunday at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York City.

Scott, 41, served as the host for the evening's event.

Deschanel, 39, wore a white dress with a green and yellow floral print, while Scott wore a burgundy suit, grey shirt and black tie.

Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik split in early September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

Rumors of a romance between the "New Girl" alum and Scott began swirling in September, and the couple was seen together at a taping of "Dancing With the Stars" in early October.

Deschanel shared her first photo with Scott on Instagram, depicting their visit to Universal Studio's haunted house.