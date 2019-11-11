Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Couples
Published

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott make first red carpet appearance together

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 11Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Actress Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott are red carpet official.

The duo made their red carpet debut on Sunday at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York City.

Scott, 41, served as the host for the evening's event.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE HOST PAT SAJAK SAYS 'WORST HAS PASSED' FOLLOWING EMERGENCY SURGERY

Host Jonathan Scott is pictured during arrivals with his girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel at the Fourth Annual Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. 

Host Jonathan Scott is pictured during arrivals with his girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel at the Fourth Annual Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.  (Stuart Ramson/Invision for Critics' Choice Documentary Awards/AP Images)

Deschanel, 39, wore a white dress with a green and yellow floral print, while Scott wore a burgundy suit, grey shirt and black tie.

DOLLY PARTON HAS MULTIPLE TATTOOS 'TO COVER SCARS OR THINGS'

Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik split in early September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

Rumors of a romance between the "New Girl" alum and Scott began swirling in September, and the couple was seen together at a taping of "Dancing With the Stars" in early October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deschanel shared her first photo with Scott on Instagram, depicting their visit to Universal Studio's haunted house.