Ozzy Osbourne’s death has tributes pouring in from music legends and celebrities across the globe

Elton John and the members of Black Sabbath were among the celebrities and music industry figures who paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after the rock icon died Tuesday at the age of 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the singer's family announced in a statement that was shared on Osbourne's Instagram page. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The legendary singer, who reunited with his former Black Sabbath bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward for his farewell show earlier this month, is survived by wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee, and son Jack, in addition to daughter Jessica, and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

After the news of Osbourne's death broke, there was an outpouring of tributes from stars who reacted with shock and sadness to his passing.

John honored his late longtime friend in a heartfelt post that he shared on Instagram.

"So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away," John wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself with Osbourne.



"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend," the five-time Grammy Award winner continued. "He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."

John previously collaborated with Osbourne on the title track of the late heavy metal rocker's 2020 album "Ordinary Man." The song also featured Gun N' Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

Black Sabbath shared an image of Osbourne that was taken during his "Back To The Beginning" farewell concert in Birmingham, England. The show marked the first time that Osbourne had performed with his former bandmates, Iommi, Butler and Ward in 20 years. The foursome comprised the original lineup of Black Sabbbath, which they formed in 1968.

"Ozzy Forever," the band wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Osbourne and share how he had been inspired by the Prince of Darkness.

"RIP Ozzy Osbourne," Adams wrote in the caption of a photo of Osbourne in his younger years.

"It’s hard to wake up on tour in a world without an Ozzy," he continued. "I can’t imagine how hard this is for his loved ones and extended chosen family."



"Diary of a Madman was the first cassette I bought that truly felt like I was holding a magical implement," Adams recalled. "It still is today. And all the rest followed."

"I am but just one of the endless list of lives your music inspired and changed forever," he added. "To Jack, Kelly and Sharon & fam, we love you. My deepest condolences and love."

The 10-hour show, hosted by Jason Momoa, featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more.

The legendary rockstar, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, performed while sitting on a black throne that rose up from the stage. He sang hits such as "Crazy Train" and "Mama I’m Coming Home" before being joined by Black Sabbath.

"Love you @ozzyosbourne All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP," Momoa wrote in a post that included a photo of himself posing backstage at the farewell show with Osbourne and Sharon.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also shared a photo of Osbourne, writing, "No words. We love you Ozzy."

"I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne," The Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with broken-heart and prayer emojis. "What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham."

In a post on X, Rapper Flavor Flav recalled his long friendship with Osbourne and noted how he had been in attendance when the late musician was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP"

Osbourne was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The late musician was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, and he was inducted for a second time as a solo artist in April 2024.

Flavor Flav's post featured two photos of himself with Osbourne. The two were pictured smiling while seated on a couch with country star Jelly Roll in the first image. Flavor Flav also included a black and white throwback snap in which he and Osbourne were seen flashing peace signs as the rapper draped his arm around the heavy metal artist.

Osbourne's close friend and British rocker Yungblud, who performed Black Sabbath's song "Changes" at Osbourne's farewell concert, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

"I didn’t think you would leave so soon," Yungblud wrote of Osbourne, who he previously said was a mentor to him.

"The last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room," Yungblud continued. "But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t."

"I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage," he added. "Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all."

"I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

The Smashing Pumpkins honored Osbourne as the band posted a clip from a February appearance that Sharon made on frontman Billy Corgan's podcast "The Magnificent Others."

In the video, Sharon spoke of Osbourne, telling Corgan, "When he says ‘I love you,’ he does."

"We [heart emoji] you too, Ozzy," the Smashing Pumpkins wrote alongside the video on their X page.

Pearl Jam founding member and lead guitarist Mike McCready paid tribute to Osbourne on X, recalling his first time experiencing Osbourne's music.

"Sad to hear Ozzy died today," he wrote on the band's page. "When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. ‘War Pigs’ was terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then when The ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ record came out I was instantly a fan. Randy Rhoads was an influence on me to play lead guitar. Luckily I got to play on the song "Immortal" on the last record. Thanks for the music, Ozzy it makes our journey in life better."

Nirvana shared an X post in which the band credited Osbourne and Black Sabbath for pioneering the rock genre.

"Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy," the band wrote.