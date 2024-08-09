Wynonna Judd's daughter arrested on three new counts following prostitution charge

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, seems to have had another run-in with the law.

The 28-year-old was arrested and booked in Carroll County Jail in Georgia on Saturday on three misdemeanor counts: fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and using motorcycle equipment improperly, Fox News Digital confirms.

Kelley was released on $2,750 bond. It is unknown if and when she is expected to appear in court.

A representative for Judd and her daughter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

WYNONNA JUDD'S DAUGHTER CHARGED WITH SOLICITING PROSTITUTION AFTER STRIPPING DOWN ON HIGHWAY INTERSECTION

The arrest comes months after she was arrested for allegedly exposing herself on a busy highway intersection in Alabama in April.

Charging documents alleged Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14, according to Al.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," the outlet reported.

After her arrest on April 5, Kelley was charged with three misdemeanors, including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that same month, Kelley appeared at the Millbrook Municipal Court, where the prostitution charge was dismissed, and the indecent exposure charge was reduced to the lesser offense of lewd conduct, according to the Daily Mail.

Kelley admitted to the charges of lewd conduct and obstructing government operations during the hearing held by Judge Bradley Ekdahl, per the outlet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

For the lewd conduct charge, Kelley was ordered to pay a $200 fine with 90 days in jail suspended. She was not required to register as a sex offender. Kelley was fined $500 and received a 90-day jail sentence with 30 days suspended for obstructing government operations.

Kelley was given credit for time served in jail and was ordered to serve the remaining 39 days of her 60-day sentence. At the time, she owed $1,122 in fines along with court costs.

Kelley's public defender, David Musgrove, told Fox News Digital at the time that "the family would like to deal with the situation privately."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The most serious charges against my client were dismissed," he added. "The judge was fair with her, and she comported herself well in the courtroom and was polite and respectful with the judge and with the police officers. I expect she will be released before too long."

In 2017, Kelley pleaded guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. She was later sentenced to jail after leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program and violating her probation.

Kelley began her eight-year sentence in 2017, but was released six years early and put on parole.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume, Janelle Ash and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.