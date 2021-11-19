Willie Nelson's latest album features his children, sister

Willie Nelson's latest album is a family affair.

On Friday, the music icon, 88, released his latest album, "The Willie Nelson Family," featuring a tight-knit crew: his children and sister.

Nelson has long been backed by the Family Band, which features his sister Bobbie on the keys. In recent years, his sons Lukas and Micah have joined the group too. Wilson's daughters Paula and Amy occasionally perform with their father, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The four children appear on the cover of "The Willie Nelson Family" alongside their father and their aunt. According to the outlet, it's the first time Nelson has gathered the full crew for a studio project, though he's featured some family members on various tracks in the past.

"The Willie Nelson Family" features a religious slant, featuring original tunes like "Kneel At The Feet Of Jesus" and "Family Bible."

Also included on the record are a handful of covers, such as "I Saw The Light" by Hank Williams, and C. Austin Miles’ "In the Garden."

George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" is also featured, with Lukas, 32, taking over the vocals. His father offers backup vocals with Micah playing bass and drum on the track.

The songs are on the shorter side, with the 12-track album totaling up to just over 30 minutes of music.

The album was recorded at Pedernales Studios in Spicewood, Texas. Nelson co-produced alongside Steve Chadie. Drummer Billy English and bassist Kevin Smith also appear on the record, as do harmonica guru Mickey Raphael and late percussionist Paul English.

Lukas has made a name for himself in the music industry over the last several years, notably co-producing and co-writing a number of songs on the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack. He also appeared in the film as a member of the band backing Bradley Cooper's Jack.

