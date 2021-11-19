Expand / Collapse search
Willie Nelson
Published

Willie Nelson's latest album features his children, sister

'The Willie Nelson Family' features several gospel songs

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 19

Willie Nelson's latest album is a family affair.

On Friday, the music icon, 88, released his latest album, "The Willie Nelson Family," featuring a tight-knit crew: his children and sister.

Nelson has long been backed by the Family Band, which features his sister Bobbie on the keys. In recent years, his sons Lukas and Micah have joined the group too. Wilson's daughters Paula and Amy occasionally perform with their father, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The four children appear on the cover of "The Willie Nelson Family" alongside their father and their aunt. According to the outlet, it's the first time Nelson has gathered the full crew for a studio project, though he's featured some family members on various tracks in the past.

WILLIE NELSON PERFORMS 'VOTE 'EM OUT' AT TEXAS RALLY IN SUPPORT OF VOTING RIGHTS

Willie Nelson released a new gospel album called "The Willie Nelson Family."

Willie Nelson released a new gospel album called "The Willie Nelson Family." (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink)

"The Willie Nelson Family" features a religious slant, featuring original tunes like "Kneel At The Feet Of Jesus" and "Family Bible."

WILLIE NELSON REACTS TO BEING ASKED POLITICAL QUESTIONS: 'WE ALL MAKE OUR OWN DECISIONS'

Also included on the record are a handful of covers, such as "I Saw The Light" by Hank Williams, and C. Austin Miles’ "In the Garden."

The album features a number of Nelson's children, including his sons Lukas (center) and Micah (right).

The album features a number of Nelson's children, including his sons Lukas (center) and Micah (right). (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" is also featured, with Lukas, 32, taking over the vocals. His father offers backup vocals with Micah playing bass and drum on the track.

WILLIE NELSON CALLS ON BIDEN TO RECOGNIZE 4/20 AS A NATIONAL MARIJUANA HOLIDAY

The songs are on the shorter side, with the 12-track album totaling up to just over 30 minutes of music.

Willie Nelson often collaborates with his sister Bobbie.

Willie Nelson often collaborates with his sister Bobbie. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The album was recorded at Pedernales Studios in Spicewood, Texas. Nelson co-produced alongside Steve Chadie. Drummer Billy English and bassist Kevin Smith also appear on the record, as do harmonica guru Mickey Raphael and late percussionist Paul English.

Lukas has made a name for himself in the music industry over the last several years, notably co-producing and co-writing a number of songs on the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack. He also appeared in the film as a member of the band backing Bradley Cooper's Jack.

