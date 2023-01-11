'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge: From 'sex icon' to Golden Globe winner

Jennifer Coolidge is having a moment.

She received a standing ovation and took home her first Golden Globe Award, after a decades-long career in Hollywood.

The "sex icon" won the 2023 Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie for her work on HBO's "The White Lotus."

She also revealed she's looking for love and working with Jennifer Lopez in an upcoming film.

Here's a look at why the 61-year-old actress is having her best year yet.

Golden Globes

The "Legally Blonde" alum had several memorable moments during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, including her heavily bleeped speech praising "The White Lotus" director for giving her "hope" in her acting career.

"Even if this is the end because you did kill me off... it doesn't matter. You changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me."

She also thanked Ryan Murphy, who she credits with helping her remain positive in the industry for two decades with these "little jobs."

Coolidge also revealed that she got a call inviting her to present at the Golden Globes, and she initially said yes, but then had a "complete anxiety attack" and rescinded her offer — before eventually deciding to go ahead with it!

On the red carpet, she told reporters she'd be celebrating the Golden Globes by drinking "a lot of coffee, and then a lot of booze. Coffee for the first part, just to get through the ceremony, and then we drink."

"The White Lotus"

Coolidge reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in season two of HBO Max's hit series "The White Lotus." Her character, who is newly married, goes on an adventure with her husband and assistant, as the group travels to Sicily. Coolidge's character ended the season with a bang in the dramatic yet riveting show.

During the season two red carpet premiere in October 2022, she embraced her role as a "sex icon," as she dished on which iconic roles she’s recognized for most often.

"Men, boys — "American Pie. Girls — "Legally Blonde," Coolidge told Fox News Digital.

"But I have a whole new crowd. I got "White Lotus" fans now — woohoo!" she added with excitement.

"Shotgun Wedding"

At the 2023 Golden Globes Awards, Coolidge told reporters what it was like working with Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding."

She said she "loved" working with the "Jenny from the Block" singer.

When asked if there was one thing we didn't know about the pop sensation, Coolidge replied that Lopez looks just as good in person as she does on screen.

"She really looks like that, at all hours, there are no bad moments."

"Shotgun Wedding" will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 27.

"The Watcher"

"The White Lotus" isn’t the only hit show the actress has been recognized for recently.

Coolidge also stars in the horror Netflix series "The Watcher."

When Fox News Digital asked her at "The White Lotus" season two premiere how it feels to be on two hit shows, she responded simply with, "Wow."

"I could have never predicted that in a million years … what are the odds of that … the way my life has gone… But I do have to say this — I love surprises when they're good," Coolidge remarked.

Finding love

Despite being labeled a "sex icon" during her Hollywood career, Coolidge confessed she's searching for love.



When asked if she still gets the same reaction from men that she did back in the "American Pie" days, she said, "I don’t know about that… I’d love to find a boyfriend."