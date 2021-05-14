Wendy Williams shades Ellen DeGeneres, says TV 'exposes you for the person that you really are'

Wendy Williams had some shady comments about fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her decision to end her long-running daytime show.

Williams addressed the news in the "Hot Topics" segment of Thursday’s episode of "The Wendy Williams Show."

"Nineteen years is a very good run, congratulations to you, Ellen," Williams started out.

"All you’ve been through all those 19 years, including the workplace conditions, which… by the way, I believe she’s leaving because [of] the workplace conditions. You know? I mean, we all know people who’ve worked there… and people who’ve worked here themselves," she hinted at.

Williams then picked at DeGeneres' emotional monologue.

ELLEN DEGENERES DENIES KNOWLEDGE OF TOXIC WORKPLACE IN FIRST INTERVIEW ABOUT SHOW'S END

"Here’s the thing, I’m glad that you thanked your ‘Ellen’ fans, or whatever you call your nation. But 19 years on TV doesn’t… change your life. It exposes you for the person you really are," Williams jabbed.

"I’m not sure all the guests are happy. I was a guest. I wasn’t happy… people called me out on it before I was able to say anything about it," the media personality revealed. "I don’t know whether [Ellen] told her current staff, though. She seems like the type of person who could come out on stage and announce it to everybody."

"Anyway, her talk show ends in May 2022. So, you know… you’ll have to continue watching. And good luck, I know you like to buy houses and do projects, you’ve got pet food, whatever you want to do," Williams concluded. "You’ve been on for 19 years, we should be so lucky."

ELLEN DEGENERES TELLS OPRAH WINFREY ABOUT EMOTIONAL MOMENT SHE TOLD STAFF SHOW WAS ENDING

DeGeneres told Savannah Guthrie Thursday on the "TODAY" show that she wasn't ending her show after 19 seasons because of the alleged toxic workplace accusations.

"If I was quitting I would not have come back this year. I really did think about not coming back. It was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy. I just kept saying to Portia [de Rossi, ] if I was a fan of somebody and even if I wasn't, I would think there must be some truth to it because it's not stopping. Right on the heels of that, I read in the press that there was a toxic work environment. I had no idea. I never saw anything that would even point to that," the Emmy-winner explained.

Guthrie asked if she felt as if she were "canceled" when more than a dozen current and former staffers spoke to alleged misconduct taking place at the show.

ELLEN DEGENERES CLAIMS WORKPLACE MISCONDUCT SCANDAL FELT ‘ORCHESTRATED’ AND ‘MISOGYNISTIC’

"I mean I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. I thought something was going on because it was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated. People get picked on but for four months straight for me. And then for me to read in the press about a toxic workplace environment when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place it is."

DeGeneres noted that there are 255 employees that make up her show so she doesn't know "how I could have known" the alleged behavior was going on.

"There are a lot of different buildings. Unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night, it is my name on the show so clearly it affects me and I might have to be the one to stand up and say, ‘This can’t be tolerated.' But I do wish someone came up to me and said, 'Hey, this is something you should know about."

After the show's production studio, Warner Bros., finished an internal investigation, three executive producers were fired.

