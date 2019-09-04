Joe Scarborough slams Mitch McConnell on guns, says he has no interest in protecting Americans

Joe Scarborough again accused Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., of doing the bidding of Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday, and claimed the Senate majority leader has no interest in protecting Americans from mass shootings or domestic threats.

Co-host Mika Brzezinksi cited an article from The Washington Post's editorial board urging McConnell to move forward on gun control legislation, which sent Scarborough into a rant about Russian interference and mass shootings.

"That's what Moscow Mitch says... he's going to have the legacy of basically doing the work of Vladimir Putin," Scarborough said. "He's been told by everybody that Russia is trying to interfere and disrupt our democratic process, that we are under attack. And so Mitch McConnell is killing Republican bills... that would protect the homeland."

"What about his legacy protecting us from domestic enemies," he asked. "People that would shoot children, first graders... with AR-15's. Or people that would shoot wildly from their car in Odessa, Texas — and shoot 17-month-old babies in the back seat of their cars."

Scarborough continued to question McConnell's motivations and said he's sabotaging efforts to protect America from foreign and domestic threats for political reasons.

"Moscow Mitch won't do anything in protecting us from foreign enemies, he has been the one person that has killed every one of these bills to protect us from our domestic enemies, that are gunning down our children every day," he said.

"What's his end game? What's his legacy? Where does it end?" Scarborough continued. "Russia is invading this country and we need to protect the homeland."

Scarborough's nickname for McConnell, "Moscow Mitch" drew a response from the Kentucky Republican back in July on the Senate floor.

"These pundits are lying, lying when they dismiss the work that has been done. They’re lying when they insist I have personally blocked actions which, in fact, I have championed and the Senate has passed. They are lying when they suggest that either party is against defending our democracy," he said during a floor speech.

He also addressed the issue during the "Hugh Hewit show" on Tuesday, saying the media's efforts to demonize him are "over the top."