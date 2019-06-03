‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro apologizes to Brits for Trump’s visit: ‘I’m sorry’

“The View” co-host and CNN contributor Ana Navarro apologized on Monday to the United Kingdom for having to host President Trump.

The liberal panel was in the midst of mocking Trump’s personal finances and skin complexion when Navarro decided it was her job to apologize on behalf of Americans.

“Just one last message to the Brits, I’m sorry,” Navarro said on the episode of the daytime gabfest that was missing co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar.

“Both ladies are down for the count and will probably be with us in the next day or so,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said of her ill colleagues.

Navarro and Tara Setmayer filled in to discuss Trump’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace before touring Westminster Abbey on Monday. The London itinerary is part of a packed overseas agenda that includes a state dinner at the palace and D-Day commemoration ceremonies.

But “The View” panel didn’t think he has much of a reason to make the trip.

“He’s not meeting with the Prime Minister, though,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“There really is no political agenda,” Setmayer said. “It’s all about the grandeur of it all… he feeds off of it.”

Meanwhile, anti-Trump author Michael Wolff was scheduled for Monday’s show but never appeared on air. A spokesperson for “The View” declined to speak about the program’s booking process.

