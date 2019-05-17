Ana Navarro: 2020 Democratic field beginning to look like a 'clown car'

The growing number of Democratic presidential candidates was getting a little ridiculous for "View" co-host Ana Navarro -- leading her to suggest that the 2020 field was beginning to look like a "clown car."

"At some point, they gotta get serious about it," Navarro, an anti-Trump Republican strategist said on Friday. "Running for president shouldn't be about getting a cable gig or selling a book or ending up on 'Dancing with the Stars.'"

She noted how former Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry ended up on the celebrity dancing show.

"Right now, I want a Democrat that can beat Donald Trump and it's beginning to look like a clown car," she remarked.

Her comments came just after the 23rd Democratic candidate -- New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio -- threw his hat in the ring for 2020.

"The View" has interviewed multiple Democratic candidates since their announcements. On Thursday, the group commented on De Blasio's decision to run.

Goldberg, a frequent critic of the president, seemed perplexed by De Blasio's run. "What are you doing?" she asked before calling out major problems with De Blasio's city before his announcement.

The group also interviewed former Vice President Joe Biden who consistently led other Democrats in polling for the party's nomination. According to a Fox News poll conducted May 11-14, Biden got 35 percent of Democratic primary voters' support compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders', I-Vt., 17 percent.

The poll also showed Biden leading Trump in 2020 with 49 percent compared to his 38 percent.