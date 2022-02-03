Vegas icon Carrot Top talks Adele's postponed residency: 'Who the hell is ready?'

Carrot Top is offering his two cents on Adele's postponed Las Vegas residency.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter was set to open a residency at Caesars' Palace last month but announced just a day before opening night that the show wasn't ready due to delays caused by coronavirus and postponed the residency.

Rumors have since circulated that the delay was due to Adele's relationship turmoil causing her distress, but the singer has yet to directly address such speculation.

Now, standup comedian and Vegas icon Carrot Top has addressed the ordeal in an interview with Allison Kugel on her podcast "Allison Interviews."

"Putting on a show, even my little show, it takes a lot. Also, I’ve been lucky because I’ve been doing mine for sixteen years, so we kind of got it down," he conceded. "We know what we are doing. We have production. We have lights, smoke and fog, but it’s a lot of work to put on a production, especially one of that magnitude and with her name."

Born Scott Thompson, Carrot Top also noted that "there’s a lot of pressure to put on a nice show" in the city known for elaborate and long-running performances from big names like Celine Dion, Criss Angel and more.

While Carrot Top said he isn't sure exactly what caused the show to be postponed, the comedian shared that he's worked jokes about the ordeal into his own show.

"I make fun of that. I re-show the clip when she says, ‘I’m sorry, I wasn’t ready.’ And I say, ‘Ready? Who the hell is ready? I haven’t been ready in thirty-six years. We do this every night not ready. There is no such thing,’" he joked. "That’s what life’s about. Don’t book a show, b---h."

He said that if the show was genuinely postponed because of COVID, Adele should "stick to that."

"Just say, ‘Half of our crew has COVID, and we couldn’t rehearse, so we weren’t ready in that regard,’" the star advised. "That would have been better than saying, ‘I wasn’t ready.’ I’m surprised her people didn’t say to her, ‘Don’t say we’re not ready.’"

