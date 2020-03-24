Lisa Vanderpump talks dog adoption, fostering amid coronavirus pandemic: 'Furry people' bring 'comfort'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daly to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lisa Vanderpump is reminding her fans that dogs can bring comfort during such an unsettling time as the coronavirus pandemic numbers continue to rise.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star advocated on Monday for dog adoption and fostering, while also stressing how a worldwide pandemic can put dogs at an even greater risk of being abandoned.

"It's been an unbelievable, unprecedented situation. The importance now, of finding furry people for comfort, is a real comfort factor for people," Vanderpump told TMZ.

LISA VANDERPUMP IS LEAVING 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS' AFTER 9 SEASONS

While the television star, who owns her own dog rescue agency named Vanderpump Dogs, said it's "great" the coronavirus has resulted in a spike in dog adoptions, she also shared a downside for canines at this time.

"There's also been a lot of people giving up their dogs because they've lost their jobs or they can't afford them so shelters are full," Vanderpump warned. "Hopefully people will think they've become a part of the family and a lot of people have just been really comforted by taking some of the furry people and giving them the love and care that they deserve."

LISA VANDERPUMP ATTENDS JAX TAYLOR AND BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT'S WEDDING DESPITE MOTHER'S DEATH

Otherwise, the alternative to rescuing a pet in need right now is "probably" euthanization, she said.

Those hesitant about becoming dog owners can always foster first, Vanderpump stressed.

"Fostering is a good alternative just to see if that is for you," she told the outlet.

Vanderpump has a dog shelter in her hometown of Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, she revealed the foundation's location in China has made progress since the coronavirus outbreak first began.

"Today was the first day that our on-site team was allowed to enter #Vanderpumpdogs shelter in China, as many of the restrictions have been lifted. The dogs have been properly taken care of by the only 2 live-in caretakers!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thankfully, our entire China staff is healthy, and we can now get back to caring for and treating all of our residents! We're pleased to announce that all 131 dogs are thriving and healthy. Only two of them have skin dermatitis, which is easily treatable, and we have begun treatment immediately," the account captioned a video from the facility.

The former television housewife previously advocated for the end of the consumption of dog meat festivals, such as the Yulin Dog Festival in China. In 2018, she produced a documentary called "The Road To Yulin And Beyond," which chronicled the process of the Chinese dog meat trade.