Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'

Valerie Bertinelli announced on her Instagram story Thursday she will be participating in Dry January this month.

The Food Network star announced in a video the two reasons why she has chosen to give up alcohol for 31 days.

"I have decided to go Dry January. I like it so far," Bertinelli said. "I'm doing it for two reasons. One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that."

The second reason for the alcohol-free month revolves around reducing her stress level.

"I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest," she shared. "I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

She added that she is not a doctor, so this is just her "theory" on what would help "reset and regulate" her body. Bertinelli also noted she has cut back on drinking over the past several months.

"If you're doing a Dry January, let's have fun. Let's do it together," she concluded. "If not, it's OK. It don't matter. You take care of yourself, I'll take care of me."

In 2022, the actress was candid about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.

In a video posted to her social media in November, Bertinelli couldn't contain her glee as she learned from her lawyer that divorce papers were signed and would soon be filed.

"I'm at the airport. About to go see Wolfie. And my lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f---ing divorced," she whispered into the phone.

Bertinelli, 62, filed for divorce from her second husband, financial planner Vitale, in May.

Bertinelli exclaimed, "Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. YES!"

She captioned her twitter video "11.22.22 second best day of my life."

Prior to Vitale, Bertinelli was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, although they separated in 2001. Wolfgang "Woflie" Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen and Bertinelli.

