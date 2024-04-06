Yoko Ono introduced John Lennon to heroin: book

Yoko Ono says in a new book on the Beatles that includes never-before-heard interviews from the 1980s that she introduced then-husband John Lennon to heroin, telling him she experienced a "beautiful feeling" on the drug.

Ono, 91, denied in the interview that she "put John on H," according to excerpts from "All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words" released by The Sunday Times, adding that the Beatles member "wouldn’t take anything unless he wanted to do it."

The book also includes interviews with band members Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison as well as their families and business associates conducted by Peter Brown, COO of Apple Corp, the Beatles' financial empire, and Steven Gaines in 1980 and 1981.

Lennon was assassinated in 1980.

"Only a small portion of the contents of these transcribed interviews have ever been revealed," a synopsis of the book says. "The interviews are unique and candid. The information, stories, and experiences, and the authority of the people who relate to them, have historic value. No collection like this can ever be assembled again."

Ono said in one of the interviews that she first "had a sniff of" the drug in Paris and told Lennon, whom she was married to from 1969 until his death in 1980, "It was just a nice feeling. So I told John that.'

In an Interview with Rolling Stone published in January 1971, Lennon said heroin "just was not too much fun," adding that they only "sniffed a little when we were in real pain."

Both he and Ono said they never "injected it."

"We got such a hard time from everyone, and I’ve had so much thrown at me, and at Yoko, especially at Yoko," he said at the time. "Like Peter Brown in our office – and you can put this in – after we come in after six months he comes down and shakes my hand and doesn’t even say hello to her. That’s going on all the time. And we get into so much pain that we have to do something about it. And that’s what happened to us."

He said the couple did heroin "because of what the Beatles and others were doing to us. But we got out of it."

A representative for Ono told Fox News Digital they had no comment.

"All You Need is Love," described as a "groundbreaking oral history of the one of the most enduring musical acts of all time," and written by Brown and Gaines, will be out April 9.