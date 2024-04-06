Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Yoko Ono introduced John Lennon to heroin: book

Ono said the drug gave her a 'beautiful feeling' while Lennon told Rolling Stone in a 1971 interview that it 'was not too much fun'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
John Lennon's widow saved Beatle roadie's mementos: book Video

John Lennon's widow saved Beatle roadie's mementos: book

Beatles scholar Kenneth Womack has written a new book, "Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story."

Yoko Ono says in a new book on the Beatles that includes never-before-heard interviews from the 1980s that she introduced then-husband John Lennon to heroin, telling him she experienced a "beautiful feeling" on the drug. 

Ono, 91, denied in the interview that she "put John on H," according to excerpts from "All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words" released by The Sunday Times, adding that the Beatles member "wouldn’t take anything unless he wanted to do it."

The book also includes interviews with band members Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison as well as their families and business associates conducted by Peter Brown, COO of Apple Corp, the Beatles' financial empire, and Steven Gaines in 1980 and 1981. 

Lennon was assassinated in 1980.

PAUL MCCARTNEY SAYS BEATLES ALLOWED YOKO ONO TO DO THIS DUE TO BEING NONCONFRONTATIONAL, ‘DEFERENCE’ TO JOHN 

John Lennon and Yoko Ono posing in bed

Yoko Ono said in an excerpt of an old interview published in a new oral history book that she introduced John Lennon to heroin.  (Getty)

"Only a small portion of the contents of these transcribed interviews have ever been revealed," a synopsis of the book says. "The interviews are unique and candid. The information, stories, and experiences, and the authority of the people who relate to them, have historic value. No collection like this can ever be assembled again."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ono said in one of the interviews that she first "had a sniff of" the drug in Paris and told Lennon, whom she was married to from 1969 until his death in 1980, "It was just a nice feeling. So I told John that.'

In an Interview with Rolling Stone published in January 1971, Lennon said heroin "just was not too much fun," adding that they only "sniffed a little when we were in real pain." 

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1980

John Lennon and Yoko Ono were married from 1969 to 1980, when he was assassinated.  (Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

PAUL MCCARTNEY CAPTURES THE BEATLES' INNOCENCE,' CHALLENGES AMID RISE TO FAME IN NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PHOTOS 

Both he and Ono said they never "injected it." 

"We got such a hard time from everyone, and I’ve had so much thrown at me, and at Yoko, especially at Yoko," he said at the time. "Like Peter Brown in our office – and you can put this in – after we come in after six months he comes down and shakes my hand and doesn’t even say hello to her. That’s going on all the time. And we get into so much pain that we have to do something about it. And that’s what happened to us."

BEATLES' JOHN LENNON ‘SHOCKED' PAUL MCCARTNEY WITH CONCERN OVER LEGACY AFTER DEATH 

The Beatles in 1965

The Beatles posing together in 1965. From left to right: musicians George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He said the couple did heroin "because of what the Beatles and others were doing to us. But we got out of it."

John Lennon looking at Yoko Ono

John Lennon said he and Yoko Ono did heroin "because of what the Beatles and others were doing to us. But we got out of it." (Susan Wood/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Ono told Fox News Digital they had no comment. 

"All You Need is Love," described as a "groundbreaking oral history of the one of the most enduring musical acts of all time," and written by Brown and Gaines, will be out April 9. 

Trending