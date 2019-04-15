‘Unplanned’ star Ashley Bratcher says ‘it’s so incredible’ how movie is changing hearts and minds on abortion

Ashley Bratcher, the actress behind the brilliant portrayal of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood "employee of the year" turned pro-life activist is once again opening up about the impact the film has had on many viewers since its debut last month.

“The response had been incredibly positive. I mean, through it all – this has been the most rewarding and fulfilling role I’ve ever had in my entire career,” Bratcher told “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “To be able to hear someone come up to you and say, ‘I was so affected by your work that I decided instead of having an abortion, that I’m now going to have my child’ – I don’t know how to really explain the way that feels to know that you could potentially just saved a life. There’s not a lot of actors who get to say that, and I am so honored to be able to have a part of this.”

'UNPLANNED' ACTRESS ON TWITTER BACKLASH: 'I COULDN'T EVEN FOLLOW MY OWN MOVIE'

The “War Room” actress said she’s been inundated with an outpour of support from women who have shared their own personal stories surrounding abortion and relishes in the opportunity to bring mainstream awareness to the subject of abortion.

“Yeah, I think I cry every time I talk to you guys. But, I can’t help it because it’s so incredible. It’s literally so incredible that people are being affected this much – this is why we did this movie,” Bratcher explained. “And not only that, but being able to share my story with you guys – it’s not only the movie, but being able to share my heart and the fact that I care so much and that, we really do want to help women that we’re here to walk alongside of them.”

'UNPLANNED' ACTRESS FIRES BACK AT ALYSSA MILANO'S CALL TO BOYCOTT GEORGIA OVER 'HEARTBEAT' BILL

“Unplanned” initially struggled to find its footing with conventional publicizing as the film not only received an unexpected R rating but had its Twitter account temporarily suspended and 50,000 of its followers erased shortly after the film debuted.

Twitter said that the account was suspended in error.

“It wasn't directly about this account. When an account violates the Twitter Rules, the system looks for linked accounts to mitigate things like ban evasion,” a spokeswoman explained at the time, via email. “In this case, the account was mistakenly caught in our automated systems for ban evasion.”

R RATING FOR PRO-LIFE MOVIE ‘UNPLANNED’ LAUGHABLE, WRONG

Bratcher had also previously criticized Google after the tech giant allegedly categorized the film as "propaganda," which spurred backlash from social media.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" last week, "Unplanned" filmmakers and writers Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon discussed their frustration with the pushback they've been receiving when trying to market the film.

COMEDIAN SAMANTHA BEE KNOCKS PRO-LIFE FILM 'UNPLANNED,' A SURPRISE HIT, AS 'MOSTLY MADE-UP' PROPAGANDA

“[Twitter] closed us down on opening night, which, considering we had the account for nine months, was quite unusual,” Solomon told "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy. “It just so happens that happens on opening night which, for a movie, is the most important night of the whole run.”

Konzelman added that he doesn’t think the tech company gave an adequate reason as to why it shut down the “Unplanned” account in the first place saying that he believes its pro-life message was to blame.

ABBY JOHNSON: 'UNPLANNED' IS MY STORY AND YOU CAN'T UNSEE IT

“Well, we are completely blocked at every turn. I mean, our primary difficulty was with Google, who refused to take any of the advertising for our film. All of our banner ads up until our date of release were refused,” Konzelman said. “Basically, they identified us with a conservative issue, which is the pro-life side of the abortion issue. They said, ‘your marketing is related to abortion.’ We said, ‘no it's not. It's a film.’ And they still refused us.”

The creative duo claimed that Netflix “has no appetite” for the film and that Amazon Prime will likely pass on it as well in favor of a pro-choice film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Netflix and Amazon Prime did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.