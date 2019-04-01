'Unplanned' actress on Twitter backlash: 'I couldn't even follow my own movie'

The Pure Flix film based on the true story of former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Abby Johnson, ran into some unexpected problems during its opening weekend -- and fans were outraged.

The Twitter account for the movie "Unplanned" was temporarily suspended, and users reported they couldn't follow the account. After the account was reinstated, about 50,000 Twitter followers suddenly disappeared. Twitter officials called it an "error."

"I think it's outrageous! I've never experienced anything like this in my life," Ashley Bratcher, the "Unplanned" actress who plays Abby Johnson in the film, told "Fox & Friends" Monday morning. "I think it's incredibly suspicious given that we were suspended, then reinstated, then we lost followers, then we have people saying they can't follow, then my own account was unfollowed from the movie. I couldn't even follow my own movie."

Fans of the movie were already peeved after it was given an R rating.

ABBY JOHNSON: 'UNPLANNED' IS MY STORY AND YOU CAN'T UNSEE IT

Johnson, who now has a ministry called "And Then There Were None" that helps abortion workers get new jobs and helps shut down their former clinics, also reported that she can't follow the movie based on her story.

"Irony," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I can't even follow the Twitter account for my own film. It keeps kicking me off."

Bratcher added that she doesn't know if this has happened to liberal accounts, let alone Planned Parenthood.

85-YEAR-OLD PRO-LIFER ATTACKED WHILE PRAYING OUTSIDE SAN FRANCISCO PLANNED PARENTHOOD: VIDEO

A Twitter spokeswoman told Fox News in a statement it enforces its rules "impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation."

Following the Twitter backlash, the @UnplannedMovie account now has more than 200,000 followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bratcher said, while the critics are divided, fans are giving it high scores, and it had a surprising showing at the box office, raking in double the amount expected.