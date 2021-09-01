Expand / Collapse search
‘Two and a Half Men’ star Angus T. Jones makes rare appearance in Los Angeles after leaving Hollywood

The former child star was one of the most recognizable and well-paid actors on television

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Angus T. Jones, the former child star who famously played Jake Harper on "Two and a Half Men," was spotted with a brand new look.

The 27-year-old, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since his exit from the hit sitcom, stepped out barefoot on Monday in Los Angeles. The actor sported a thick beard with a black beanie, khaki shorts and a black graphic t-shirt that read "SHOQUIP" in blue lettering, referring to his home state of Texas. He kept a low profile as he walked towards his car.

For his recent outing Angus T. Jones wore a black beanie, beige shorts and a T-shirt with the logo of ‘Shoquip,’ a company based in his home state of Texas. Online records show Shoquip Transportation, a company in Houston, Texas, has two directors carrying the last name of Jones. (Coleman-Rayner)

Jones was just nine years old when he was cast alongside Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen on "Two and a Half Men" in 2003. He quickly became one of the most recognizable and well-paid actors on television, People magazine reported.

Former child star Angus T. Jones is unrecognizable from his ‘Two and a Half Men’ days as he strolls around Los Angeles barefoot, sporting a thick bushy beard. (Coleman-Rayner)

But after 10 seasons, Jones was ready to both leave the series and Hollywood altogether. The outlet noted that the young actor, who was devoted to his Christian faith, found it increasingly difficult to appear in the comedy.

"I’m on ‘Two and a Half Men,’ and I don’t want to be," Jones told Seventh-Day Adventist filmmaker Christopher Hudson in a video interview that went viral in 2012. "Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth. People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television in your brain and I promise you, you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to… what you watch on television. It’s bad news."

"A lot of people don’t like to think about how deceptive the enemy is," he continued. "There’s no playing around when it comes to eternity… People will see us and be like, ‘I can be a Christian and be on a show like ‘Two and a Half Men.’ You can’t. You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t."

Now 27, Angus T. Jones has kept an extremely low profile since his controversial exit from ‘Two and a Half Men’ in 2012, in which he played the role of Jake Harper, a young boy who was sent to live with his hard-drinking uncle (Charlie Sheen) and disillusioned father (Jon Cryer) following his parents' divorce.  (Coleman-Rayner)

Jones later issued an apology for his comments.

"I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed," he said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "I never intended that."

In his message, Jones praised the cast and crew, as well as CBS and Warner Bros. Television.

Winners of ‘Favorite New Television Comedy’, the cast of ‘Two and a Half Men’, (L-R) Melanie Lynskey, Charlie Sheen, Angus T Jones, Jon Cryer and Marin Hinkle pose backstage during the 30th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium January 11, 2004 in Pasadena, California.   (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

"Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on ‘Two and Half Men’ with whom I have worked and over the past 10 years who have become an extension of my family," he shared.

Jones continued to appear on "Men" until the Season 10 finale in May 2013. While it was reported that he would guest-star on Season 11, Jones never made an appearance.

In 2016, Jones told People magazine that at the time, he was "really excited" to study at the University of Colorado where he could live "a normal existence."

 In 2013 Angus T. Jones lashed out at the comedy prior to his eventual exit, saying it failed to match up to his religious beliefs. (Coleman-Rayner)

"Going to college was something I was really, really excited about," he explained. "… I wasn’t the center of everyone’s attention, and that was nice."

At the time, Jones said he was "on a break" from school but was determined to get his degree. He was focusing on spending time with his younger brother Otto while living in Los Angeles. The outlet noted he was serving as president of entertainment at Tonite, an events company co-founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs’ son Justin.

Angus T. Jones has not ruled out a return to acting down the line.  (Coleman-Rayner)

"Getting to be a part of his life is one of my most favorite things," Jones told the outlet about bonding with his sibling. "I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I’m having fun and enjoying where I’m at. I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine."

Trending