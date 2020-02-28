All the TV shows returning in March, from 'Westworld' to 'Supernatural'

March hopefully means warming temperatures and the first indications of springtime but if you're stuck at home under the covers at least there are quite a few top TV shows returning, such as "Supernatural" on The CW (in its final season), "Westworld" on HBO and "Ozark" on Netflix.

And if you prefer some new content to consume, March is promising a number of high profile debuts, including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's "Little Fires Everywhere" on Hulu, "Council of Dads" on NBC, and "Making the Cut" on Prime Video.

Check out the list below. All times are both ET/PT unless otherwise indicated.

Returning Shows

Sun., March 1

Wicked Tuna (Nat Geo) 9p

Mon., March 2

Empire (FOX) 9p

Thurs., March 5

Better Things (FX) 10p

Castlevania (Netflix)

Fri., March 6

Paradise PD (Netflix)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Sun., March 8

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC) midnight

Wed., March 11

On My Block (Netflix)

Fri., March 13

Flack (Pop) 10p

Élite (Netflix)

Sun., March 15

Black Monday (Showtime) 10p

Westworld (HBO) 9p

The Wall (NBC) 7p

Mon., March 16

9-1-1 (FOX) 8p

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta (Vh1) 8p

Supernatural (CW) 8p

Roswell, New Mexico (CW) 9p

Wed., March 18

Brockmire (IFC) 10p

Thurs., March 19

Top Chef (Bravo) 10p

Fri., March 20

The Blacklist (NBC) 8p

Tues., March 24

One Day at a Time (Pop) 9:30p

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central) 10p

Thurs., March 26

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!) 8p

Fri., March 27

Ozark (Netflix)

Plus a few new ones:

New Shows

Sun., March 1

Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC) 10p

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Nat Geo Wild) 10p

Mon., March 2

Breeders (FX) 10p

Wed., March 4

Dave (FXX) 10p

Tournament of Champions (Food) 10p

Thurs., March 5

Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa (HGTV) 9p

Devs (FX on Hulu)

The Busch Family Brewed (MTV) 9p

Fri., March 5

Hillary (Hulu)

Amazing Stories (Apple TV+)

Mon., March 16

The Plot Against America (HBO) 9p

Wed., March 18

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) 9p

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Tues., March 24

Council of Dads (NBC) 10p

Fri., March 27

Making the Cut (Prime Video)