All the TV shows returning in March, from 'Westworld' to 'Supernatural'
March hopefully means warming temperatures and the first indications of springtime but if you're stuck at home under the covers at least there are quite a few top TV shows returning, such as "Supernatural" on The CW (in its final season), "Westworld" on HBO and "Ozark" on Netflix.
And if you prefer some new content to consume, March is promising a number of high profile debuts, including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's "Little Fires Everywhere" on Hulu, "Council of Dads" on NBC, and "Making the Cut" on Prime Video.
Check out the list below. All times are both ET/PT unless otherwise indicated.
Returning Shows
Sun., March 1
Wicked Tuna (Nat Geo) 9p
Mon., March 2
Empire (FOX) 9p
Thurs., March 5
Better Things (FX) 10p
Castlevania (Netflix)
Fri., March 6
Paradise PD (Netflix)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
Sun., March 8
Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC) midnight
Wed., March 11
On My Block (Netflix)
Fri., March 13
Flack (Pop) 10p
Élite (Netflix)
Sun., March 15
Black Monday (Showtime) 10p
Westworld (HBO) 9p
The Wall (NBC) 7p
Mon., March 16
9-1-1 (FOX) 8p
Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta (Vh1) 8p
Supernatural (CW) 8p
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) 9p
Wed., March 18
Brockmire (IFC) 10p
Thurs., March 19
Top Chef (Bravo) 10p
Fri., March 20
The Blacklist (NBC) 8p
Tues., March 24
One Day at a Time (Pop) 9:30p
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central) 10p
Thurs., March 26
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!) 8p
Fri., March 27
Ozark (Netflix)
Plus a few new ones:
New Shows
Sun., March 1
Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC) 10p
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Nat Geo Wild) 10p
Mon., March 2
Breeders (FX) 10p
Wed., March 4
Dave (FXX) 10p
Tournament of Champions (Food) 10p
Thurs., March 5
Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa (HGTV) 9p
Devs (FX on Hulu)
The Busch Family Brewed (MTV) 9p
Fri., March 5
Hillary (Hulu)
Amazing Stories (Apple TV+)
Mon., March 16
The Plot Against America (HBO) 9p
Wed., March 18
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) 9p
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Tues., March 24
Council of Dads (NBC) 10p
Fri., March 27
Making the Cut (Prime Video)