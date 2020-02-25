Expand / Collapse search
Everything coming to Amazon Video in March 2020

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

For those who can’t wait until Halloween for a scary movie marathon, Amazon Video is offering users some early horror content in March.

Classics like the 1968 zombie movie “Night of the Living Dead” and the 2006 horror film “The Descent” will join the platform in March 2020. In addition, for those who missed it in theaters, horror fans can finally stream the 2019 remake of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary.”

As with any streaming service, the beginning of a new month means there’s a slew of new and exciting movies and TV shows for people to consume at their leisure. For those who don’t want to start off their March with scary movies, they can look forward to popular hits like “Wayne’s World 2,” “Luther” Season 5 and “Deck the Halls.”

WHY STEPHEN KING'S SCHOOL SHOOTER BOOK 'RAGE' IS OUT OF PRINT, AND A COPY COSTS $500

To help plan your nightly TV time in March, here is a rundown of the new stuff coming to Amazon Video:

March 1

"Abduction" (2011)

"Cantinflas" (2014)

"Chilly Dogs" (2001)

"Danny Roane: First Time Director" (2007)

"Deck The Halls" (2011)

"Destiny Turns On The Radio" (1995)

"Eyes Of An Angel" (1994)

"Going The Distance" (2010)

"Good Morning, Killer" (2011)

"Henry's Crime" (2010)

"Hide" (2011)

"Hornets Nest" (2012)

"Innocent" (2011)

"Kung Fu Panda" (2008)

"Lady In A Cage" (1964)

"Man On A Ledge" (2012)

"Night Of The Living Dead" (2007)

"Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection" (2013)

"Richard The Lionheart" (2014)

"Ricochet" (2011)

"Route 9" (1998)

"Silent Tongue" (1993)

"Silent Witness" (2011)

"Spinning Into Butter" (2007)

"Standing In The Shadows Of Motown" (2002)

"Tenderness" (2009)

"The Cooler" (2003)

"The Crazies" (2010)

"The Descent" (2006)

"The Descent: Part 2" (2010)

"The Skull" (1965)

"Wayne's World 2" (1993)

"Patrick Melrose," Season 1

March 6

"ZeroZeroZero," Season 1 – Amazon Original series

ACTRESS ARRESTED IN SLAYING ONE DAY AFTER FINISHING HORROR MOVIE THAT DEPICTS SIMILAR SHOOTING

March 8

"Show Dogs" (2018)

March 11

"The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team," Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

"Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" (2019)

"Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse," Season 1 – Amazon Original series

"Jessy & Nessy," Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

"Pet Sematary" (2019)

March 20

"Blow the Man Down" (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

"I See You" (2019)

March 23

"A Good Old Fashioned Orgy" (2011)

"Luther," Season 5

March 27

"Making the Cut," Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

"Santee" (1973)