TV Actresses Snag Lead Roles in JLO’s Lesbian Drama

Hollywood stars all want a piece of JLO.

“Meet the Fockers” star Teri Polo and “Rescue Me” actress Sherri Saum have officially been cast for lead roles in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming ABC drama pilot “The Fosters” currently in pre- production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As Fox News Latino previously reported in July, Lopez new series is about a mixed-race lesbian couple Stef and Lena Foster, whose lives get shaken up when Lena decides to bring in the troubled teen Callie into the home she shares with Stef and their children.

THR reports that Polo will take on the role of Stef, a no-nonsense but compassionate cop, who is not thrilled to bring in Callie into her home yet realizes that her family is what Callie needs.

Saum will play Lena, a school principal who refuses to give up on giving as many children as possible a new life.

“The Fosters” is being produced by JLO’s production company, Nuyorican Productions.

The news of casting for Lopez’s pilot series comes just as a judge dismissed a $10 million lawsuit filed against JLO by a business partner ex-husband Ojani Noa.

Noa, who was Lopez’s business partner and manager of her California based restaurant “Madres,” along with his ex-girlfrined/producer Claudia Vasquez, wanted to release the Telemundo film titled “I Owe JLO.”

Noa and Vasquez were also producing another film titled “The JLO and Ojani Noa Story,” which allegedly showed Lopez in compromising positions. Lopez also took legal action to stop production of that film.

