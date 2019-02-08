Man ‘clinically dies,’ resuscitated at Phil Collins’ ‘Not Dead Yet’ tour, report says

Talk about against all odds.

English musician Phil Collins’ “Not Dead Yet” tour took on a new meaning when a man “clinically died” and was resuscitated Wednesday at the former Genesis singer’s show in New Zealand, a report said.

A man who has yet to be identified suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed near the bathroom at the concert in Napier, a city located on the coast of New Zealand’s North Island, the New Zealand Herald reported.

A family member told the paper that the man “clinically died” before a member of the audience administered CPR and brought him back to life.

"I arrived just after our first paramedic got there and he had received really good CPR and we took over so we got him resuscitated and got him to hospital so it was a fantastic outcome from our point of view," Brendon Hutchinson, the territory manager at Hawke's Bay Hospital, told the Herald.

The man was taken to nearby Hawke’s Bay Hospital where he later woke up, the paper reported. The man’s current condition wasn’t immediately known.