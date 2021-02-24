Tom Holland reveals upcoming 'Spider-Man' title after trolling fans online

Tom Holland has finally spilled the beans on the new "Spider-Man" movie title after trolling fans online.

On Wednesday, Holland, 24, took to Instagram to share a humorous video unveiling the title of the next "Spider-Man" installment.

In the video, Holland meets up with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon after a meeting in director Jon Watts’ office — revealing that the director gave them "a fake name again."

"I just don’t understand why he keeps doing this," Holland said before Batalon, 24, pointed out, "It’s pretty obvious — you spoil things."

TOM HOLLAND MIGHT'VE SAVED SPIDER-MAN'S EXIT FROM MARVEL WITH DRUNKEN PHONE CALL TO DISNEY CEO BOB IGER

"Name me one thing that I’ve actually spoiled," Holland exclaimed, in which Zendaya, 24, noted, "The last movie title."

The video then pans over to a whiteboard revealing the actual title for the film: "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The video comes off the heels of the three co-stars trolling fans online with fake subtitles for the upcoming Spidey flick — with Holland noting the film would be subtitled "Phone Home," Zendaya stating it would be "Home Slice" and Batalon saying it would be "Home Wrecker."

The announcement overall pokes fun at Holland’s well-noted tendency to spoil details of upcoming superhero films before it becomes public knowledge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to CinemaBlend, Holland has been guilty of accidentally spoiling "Spider-Man: Far from Home’s" title, the fact that his Spidey films are a part of a trilogy and on one occasion, he even spoiled "Avengers: Infinity War" for an entire movie theater.

The latest movie, which will hit theaters on Dec. 25, follows 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."