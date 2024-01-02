Tom Girardi, ex ‘Housewives’ husband and disgraced lawyer, declared competent to stand trial

Thomas Vincet Girardi, the former ‘Housewives’ husband and disgraced lawyer, was declared competent to stand trial, paving the way for the 84-year-old to go before a jury for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from legal clients.

Following a three-day competency hearing, Judge Josephine L. Staton of the Central District of California announced her decision in a docket entry, filing an "order finding defendant competent to stand trial."

Judge Staton said that her full order was filed under seal and attorneys have been given five days to identify to the judge which portions of the ruling should remain sealed.

Girardi — the estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne — was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 and now resides in the memory ward of an Orange County nursing home.

The former prominent lawyer is facing multiple counts of wire fraud, a crime carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years on each count.

The charges stem from Girardi's illustrious career of owning an LA-based law firm, Girardi & Keese, for decades.

The charges are from allegedly embezzling millions from clients in a span of 10 years, ending in Dec. 2020.

During Girardi’s rise to become one of the nation’s most prominent plaintiff’s attorneys, he took on powerful corporations, movie studios and Pacific Gas and Electric in a case that led to a $333 million settlement, which was portrayed in the 2000 Julia Roberts film "Erin Brockovich."

Despite being a successful lawyer at the time, his law empire started to spiral amid ongoing legal issues.

He was disbarred from the State Bar of California in July 2022.

Girardi’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.