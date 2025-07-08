Tom Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes appears to approve his rumored relationship with Ana de Armas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes, might have sent approval of his rumored new romance with Ana de Armas through an Instagram like.

Holmes was seen liking an Instagram post the Daily Mail made in May about Cruise and Armas' rumored relationship.

The outlet captioned their post, "Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas confirmed their love affair is real as they flew into London together this week days before her 37th birthday."

The outlet included photos of Cruise and de Armas deboarding a helicopter in the U.K. at the time of the post.

ANA DE ARMAS ADDRESSES TOM CRUISE RUMORS AFTER MONTHS OF PUBLIC OUTINGS

One Instagram user commented, "Did anyone else notice that Katie Holmes liked the post?"

Representatives for Cruise, Holmes and de Armas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cruise and Holmes welcomed their daughter Suri into the world in April 2006. In November of that year, they married in Italy. Nearly six years later, Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

In April, the pair were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a London park on de Armas' 37th birthday.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter flown by the "Top Gun" star.

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen exiting the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by director Doug Liman.

During a recent appearance on " Good Morning America ," de Armas was asked about working with Cruise on an upcoming film.

Host Michael Strahan questioned her about collaborating with the "Mission: Impossible" star "on another project that’s going to lead you to do some other crazy stunts."

She replied, "It’s so much fun , and we're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with [filmmakers] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

Cruise and de Armas are reportedly working together on the upcoming film "Deeper," directed by Liman, according to Deadline .