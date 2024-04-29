Nicole Kidman's kids with Tom Cruise skip her big night, as she seems to reference marriage to 'Top Gun' star

Nicole Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award celebration was missing a few family members.

While her daughters with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, were present for the event, her two adopted children with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella, were absent.

Kidman has a reportedly strained relationship with the children, in part because of their participation in Scientology, alongside Cruise.

Regarding their relationship with her and the controversial religion, Kidman spoke with Australia’s WHO magazine in 2017, saying, "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them," she continued. "And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love, and I’m open here. I think that’s so important, because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

Kidman and Cruise adopted Isabella in 1992 and Connor in 1995. During their divorce in 2001, they shared joint custody.

According to The Daily Mail, the children were "loyal to their father" and decided to live with him.

The outlet also claims Connor is currently "extremely loyal to his dad," but noted that Isabella apparently liked one of Kidman’s posts about the AFI Life Achievement Award over the weekend.

Kidman was "eager" to have them at the event, according to Daily Mail, but there was no further elaboration on any reason for their absence.

According to "Today," Isabella has been married to Max Parker since 2015, and launched a fashion brand, BKC, in 2018.

Connor has been seen occasionally with Cruise over the years, and even tried his hand at acting, appearing in 2008's "Seven Pounds" and 2012's "Red Dawn." Otherwise, he's kept a low profile, rarely appearing in public or posting on social media.

During her speech, Kidman didn’t appear to make mention of Connor and Isabella, but referred to her daughters with Urban as "the loves of my life," per People.

Cruise, however, did get an apparent shout-out during her speech.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman spoke of working with actors and learning from them, saying, "Some of them you may never meet again and some of them you do meet again. Some of them you have incredible laughter and jokes with, and you cry with; some of them you fall in love with, some of them you marry."

Kidman and Cruise met while working on the 1989 film "Days of Thunder" and married in 1990. They appeared in two more films together, "Far and Away" and "Eyes Wide Shut," before divorcing in 2001.